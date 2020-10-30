BARRIE, ONT. -- The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Bradford District High School.

The school board reports one classroom has been closed as a result, but the school remains open.

There are two active, positive cases. The board says the first individual to become infected with the virus recovered earlier this month.

Due to privacy laws, the school board and public health do not divulge if the individuals who tested positive are students or staff members.

