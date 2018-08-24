

CTV Barrie





The town of Bracebridge confirms 15 homes sustained damage from an explosion at a construction site last week.

Officials say affected residents are currently in the process of having inspections done by their insurance companies to assess the extent of the damage, and to make plans for repairs.

“The District’s top priority is to support the needs of residents to get their homes repaired and lives back to normal,” John Klinck, Chair of the District of Muskoka, said in a media release on Tuesday.

The explosion happened on August 24 at a construction site on Kimberly Avenue, where crews were working on a water and sewer project. The blast was so powerful, it shook virtually the entire downtown core.

Blasting operations were taking place to remove bedrock, but a bigger blast than planned took place.

The ministry of labour was called in to investigate. The results of their probe are not yet known.

Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed there were no injuries. “Our first and foremost concern is for the residents and the workers,” expressed Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith.

Fowler Construction has been hired to complete the work on Kimberly Avenue, and it’s expected to begin sometime this week.