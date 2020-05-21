Bracebridge mayor sets sights on becoming president of AMO
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:29PM EDT
BARRIE -- Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith has announced his candidacy for president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).
The AMO is a non-profit organization that represents Ontario's 444 municipalities, as their voice to the province on matters of advocacy and policy.
Smith has been a member of the AMO board of directors since 2014 and chair of the Health Task Force since 2018.
The nominations for president end on June 22, with a virtual conference election at the AMO in August.