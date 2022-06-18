Borden Air Show makes triumphant return to Simcoe County

High winds didn't stop crowds from gathering at CFB Borden Saturday for the long-awaited return of its air show.

It was the first time since 2018 that the Borden Canadian Armed Forces Day and Air Show was a go after being postponed due to COVID-19.

While thousands of visitors celebrated its return, Norm Gogo is celebrating a significant milestone of his own.

The Second World War veteran turned 101 Saturday and spent the morning shaking hands and receiving thanks for his years of service.

"I'm so excited to be here today; it's nice to meet all these people," Gogo said.

Chief Warrant Officer Chris Reesor of the 48th Highlanders of Canada said he was happy to have Gogo at the air show.

"I think this is a fantastic event for him. Norm is our last surviving WWII veteran from the 48th Highlanders of Canada," Reesor said.

Despite the high winds, planes took to the sky while spectators watched below.

There for the first time, was 9-year-old Shyanne Broughton with special career aspirations of her own.

"It's a really awesome air show. I would really like to join the military or the navy when I'm older. This is absolutely amazing," Broughton said.

The two-day show featuring air performances, historical military displays and interactive activities is expected to break records with upwards of 30,000 people in attendance.

"You can tell there's been a need and a want from not only the community to come to the air show but from a military standpoint to bring everyone in and showcase what we do here at the Canadian Armed Forces and put on a great show for everyone," said Lieut. Aaron Niles, public affairs officer.

The Canadian Snowbirds paid a special tribute to Gogo to close the show on Saturday forming a heart in the sky.

While the show did go on despite the weather, the Skyhawks Parachute Team cancelled its performance due to high winds, but it's expected to be back Sunday weather permitting.