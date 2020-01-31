BARRIE -- The lineup for this year’s Boots and Hearts Music Festival has been announced. This will be the 9th year for the festival touted as Canada's largest camping music festival to be held at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

Fast-rising country star Jon Pardi and Dustin Lynch will be the co-headliners for the Friday night.

Dan + Shay will return to Boots and Hearts for their third appearance as they take on the Saturday night headlining duties.

The festival will be closed out on Sunday night by Eric Church along with sibling duo Brothers Osborne.

Tickets for the festival which runs August 6th-9th are now on sale.