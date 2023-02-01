Bone-chilling weather en route: Extreme cold alert for Simcoe Muskoka region
Expect extreme freezing temperatures across Simcoe Muskoka region.
The Simcoe County District Health Unit is warning of a significant cold weather system that has moved into the Muskoka region and drifted down to Simcoe Muskoka.
With temperatures hovering around the minus 15 mark Wednesday, the wind chill drops the actual temperature to minus 20 Celsius.
Environment Canada expects the downward trend to continue into Thursday with a risk of snow and the mercury hitting minus 14 Thursday and dropping to a wind chill of minus 24 overnight.
Friday night should be the coldest, with a bone-chilling low of minus 26 overnight.
Visit the health unit webiste for cold weather safety tips.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
FBI searches Biden's Delaware home: lawyer
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop.
Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
Andrew Tate lost his appeal at a Romanian court and will be held for a further 30 days, an official said Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.
-
Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police
Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.
Montreal
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
-
Montreal will add bike path along Christophe-Colomb Avenue this summer
The City of Montreal will begin construction of its planned bike path on Christophe-Colomb this summer. The 7 km path between Gouin Boulevard and St-Grégoire Street will connect the Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs.
Ottawa
-
'This is a tight budget:' City of Ottawa tables draft spending plan
The city of Ottawa has tabled a belt-tightening draft budget amid increasing financial pressures.
-
Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.
Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew County
Algonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into a store inside the shopping centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than $30 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized by Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested four men and seized almost 400 kilograms of narcotics that they say were likely imported from Mexico.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo announces warming centres amid cool February temperatures
As temperatures continue to drop following a mild January, the Region of Waterloo announced designated warming centres that will be open throughout February.
-
Kitchener school cancels Valentine’s Day in the classroom
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but at least one school in Kitchener is canceling the day of love in the classroom.
-
Man hit with impaired charge for drinking in vehicle waiting for oil change: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man they say was drinking in his vehicle while waiting to get an oil change.
London
-
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash with propane delivery truck
One person remains in hospital after a crash on Highway 21 in Bruce County on Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., South Bruce OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Kincardine.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Windsor
-
Head-on crash turns fatal in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a Windsor man has died after a head-on crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor hockey player's TikTok video goes viral after goalie gets hurt
A Windsor hockey player is getting noticed on social media after stepping up to play net when his team’s goaltender got injured.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press.
-
Calgary man now missing for nearly 2 weeks
Calgary police are continuing the search for a man who's been missing since mid-January, but say he could still be in the city.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Alberta First Nation signing child welfare agreement with feds without the province
An Alberta First Nation is to sign an agreement today with Ottawa giving it the autonomy to administer its child welfare.
-
'Sheer luck': Bullets in north Edmonton shooting narrowly missed sleeping children: police
Police are asking the public for help in identifying two males involved in a shooting in north Edmonton last month.
Vancouver
-
Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park
One year after a woman's remains were found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., police are appealing for information to help advance the investigation.
-
Fire at Surrey sawmill under investigation, no injuries reported
A blaze that broke out at a sawmill in Surrey late Tuesday is under investigation, and fire officials say no injuries have been reported.
-
NEW
NEW | Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.