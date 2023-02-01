Bone-chilling weather en route: Extreme cold alert for Simcoe Muskoka region

Expect extreme freezing temperatures across Simcoe Muskoka region.

The Simcoe County District Health Unit is warning of a significant cold weather system that has moved into the Muskoka region and drifted down to Simcoe Muskoka.

With temperatures hovering around the minus 15 mark Wednesday, the wind chill drops the actual temperature to minus 20 Celsius.

Environment Canada expects the downward trend to continue into Thursday with a risk of snow and the mercury hitting minus 14 Thursday and dropping to a wind chill of minus 24 overnight.

Friday night should be the coldest, with a bone-chilling low of minus 26 overnight.

Visit the health unit webiste for cold weather safety tips.