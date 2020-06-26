Advertisement
Bomb squad called in to investigate 'suspicious package' in Collingwood neighbourhood
Police and the bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package that was found during a search of a home in Collingwood, Ont., on Fri., June 26, 2020. (Viewer Submission / Glen Card)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Earlier today, the bomb squad was called to investigate the area of Cumberland Crescent and Davis Drive in Collingwood.
Collingwood OPP Const. Martin Hachey said officers were carrying out a search warrant when they found a suspicious package. This prompted officers to call in the explosive disposal unit.
Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
It is still not known what was inside the package or if it had posed any real danger to the public.
At this time, police have not given any indication when the evacuated residents can return home.