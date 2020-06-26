BARRIE, ONT. -- Earlier today, the bomb squad was called to investigate the area of Cumberland Crescent and Davis Drive in Collingwood.

Collingwood OPP Const. Martin Hachey said officers were carrying out a search warrant when they found a suspicious package. This prompted officers to call in the explosive disposal unit.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

It is still not known what was inside the package or if it had posed any real danger to the public.

At this time, police have not given any indication when the evacuated residents can return home.