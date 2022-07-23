Bodybuilding competition returns to Barrie

Bodybuilders from across Canada were in Barrie Saturday for the return of one of the largest competitions in the country.

200 competitors took part in the seventh edition of the Barrie Natural Championships, returning to Georgian College after a 2-year pandemic hiatus.

"It's amazing that these competitors have been able to keep in such good shape," said Matthew Roberts, promoter of the event. "When you consider that a lot of health clubs were shut down over the last two years and even at the beginning of this year, it's truly an incredible feat."

The event started nine years ago with only a handful of participants, according to Roberts, but has grown massively.