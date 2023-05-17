Body found in wooded area in Penetanguishene: OPP

Provincial police are investigating in Penetanguishene after a body was discovered in a wooded area.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says a man's body was found near the Fox Street and Beck Boulevard intersection late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they have identified the body, but did not provide further information, adding officers were notifying the man's family.

"This death is not believed to be suspicious, and there is no threat to public safety," OPP stated in a release.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted "in the coming days."