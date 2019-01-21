If you were one of the lucky ones, your vehicle started Monday morning.

The cold snap brought school buses across Simcoe and Grey County to a dead stop with cancellations across the board.

Transport trucks also remained in park on the side of the road near Singhampton this morning. Both County Roads 4 west and 124 south were closed because of whiteout conditions and blowing snow.

The combination of extreme wind chills and poor driving conditions continued throughout the afternoon.

The hardest hit areas were directly south of Georgian Bay where lake effect flurries took hold.

“The wind picked up, visibility went right to zero,” says one driver.

Road conditions along Highway 26 varied from track bare to snow packed near Stayner with periods of visibility.

CAA said the frigid temperatures contributed to a record-breaking day with 10,695 calls for service across southern Ontario, many just for a battery boost.

There is relief on the way as Environment Canada says northerly winds will diminish overnight reducing the amount of blowing snow.