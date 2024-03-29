Block of Bayview Drive to be closed in April for watermain installation

Bayview Drive in Barrie is scheduled to be fully closed between Big Bay Point Road and Mollard Court due to the installation of a new watermain.

The city says the closure will take place from Monday, April 8, until Friday, April 12. The new watermain is associated with the development of a general industrial subdivision.

The city adds that businesses on Bayview Drive will remain accessible during the closure. Emergency services will be able to access the closed area but cannot travel through it.