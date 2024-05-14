National Road Safety Week

As national Canada Road Safety Week gets underway across the country, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding road users what can happen when they don't share the road safely.

"Speeding, driver inattention, impaired driving and failure to wear a seatbelt account for a significant number of road fatalities year after year," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"Because these road deaths are linked to poor behaviours and actions, they are irrefutably preventable. Please drive safely and ensure you and your passengers buckle up. By doing so, you are respecting the right of every road user to be safe and, more importantly, helping to save lives."

2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads, with 411 people killed in collisions. Last year marked the first time the number of fatalities exceeded 400 since 2007.

"Everyone deserves to get home safely to their family at the end of the day," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation.

"That's why our government will introduce strong measures to crack down on dangerous drivers, so we can protect families and build safer communities for everyone. During Canada Road Safety Week - and every week - it is important to buckle up, follow the rules, and share the road with others."

Ontario's Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said there is no excuse for distracted or dangerous driving.

"Road safety is everyone's shared responsibility and should be top of mind every time you get in the driver's seat. Slow down, follow the rules of the road, and stay focused. Every life is precious, and everyone needs to make it home safely."

During Canada Road Safety Week, the OPP will join police services across the country to collectively target behaviours that place drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.