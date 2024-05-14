National Road Safety Week
As national Canada Road Safety Week gets underway across the country, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding road users what can happen when they don't share the road safely.
"Speeding, driver inattention, impaired driving and failure to wear a seatbelt account for a significant number of road fatalities year after year," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.
"Because these road deaths are linked to poor behaviours and actions, they are irrefutably preventable. Please drive safely and ensure you and your passengers buckle up. By doing so, you are respecting the right of every road user to be safe and, more importantly, helping to save lives."
2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads, with 411 people killed in collisions. Last year marked the first time the number of fatalities exceeded 400 since 2007.
"Everyone deserves to get home safely to their family at the end of the day," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation.
"That's why our government will introduce strong measures to crack down on dangerous drivers, so we can protect families and build safer communities for everyone. During Canada Road Safety Week - and every week - it is important to buckle up, follow the rules, and share the road with others."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Ontario's Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said there is no excuse for distracted or dangerous driving.
"Road safety is everyone's shared responsibility and should be top of mind every time you get in the driver's seat. Slow down, follow the rules of the road, and stay focused. Every life is precious, and everyone needs to make it home safely."
During Canada Road Safety Week, the OPP will join police services across the country to collectively target behaviours that place drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air quality alerts issued as wildfire smoke spreads east from Western Canada
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy license bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
Ellen DeGeneres addresses the 'hurtful' end of her talk show in new stand-up set
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end in her newest Netflix special, 'Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour.'
When you have a moment's notice to evacuate, what do you take?
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
LIVE UPDATES Michael Cohen will face a bruising cross-examination by Trump's lawyers at the hush money trial
Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe returns to the witness stand Tuesday for a bruising round of questioning from the former president’s lawyers.
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Risks of handcuffing someone facedown long known; people die when police training fails to keep up
For decades, police across the United States have been warned that the common tactic of handcuffing someone facedown could turn deadly if officers pin them on the ground with too much pressure or for too long.
A healthy lifestyle can mitigate genetic risk for early death by 62%, study suggests
Even if your genetics put you at greater risk for early death, a healthy lifestyle could help you significantly combat it, according to a new study.
Sunchips, Munchies recalled by Frito Lay Canada for possible salmonella contamination
Frito Lay Canada is recalling two of its most popular snacks due to a possible risk of salmonella contamination.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener city council votes to give THEMUSEUM $300K to stay open
Kitchener city councillors voted in favour of giving THEMUSEUM $300,000 to avoid being forced to close.
-
A dozen people displaced, $150K in damage after Cambridge apartment fire
Red Cross is helping 12 people who were displaced following an apartment fire in Cambridge.
-
University of Waterloo students and community members set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students and community members have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
London
-
Sex assault case of former Canada world junior hockey players back in court today
The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is due back in a London, Ont., court today.
-
Councillors pull no punches during discussion about their salaries and workload
Councillors offered an unvarnished glimpse into what it’s like to represent their constituents at city hall during a meeting of the Governance Working Group (GWG). The deputy mayor said rather than part-time or full-time his job is 'all the time.'
-
London police request public’s assistance in arson investigation
Days after a vehicle was set on fire in a south London neighbourhood, London police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious vehicle seen in the area shortly before the vehicle was found on fire.
Windsor
-
Summerlike weather in store for Windsor, Ont. Tuesday
It’s only spring, but Tuesday’s forecast in Windsor will be feeling summerlike with a daytime high in the mid 20s.
-
Unanimous support for downtown Windsor by council
After a marathon, six-hour meeting on the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan, council and the mayor voted in favour of increasing taxes to support the core.
-
Liberation Zone ready for extended stay at UWindsor
A Pro-Palestinian supporter is in for the long haul at the University of Windsor’s Liberation Zone. 'I'm here for as long as it takes,' the supporter said.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
-
North Bay police looking for third suspect in business break-in
With two suspects in custody, North Bay police are asking the public for help in identifying a third accused of breaking into a downtown business.
-
Ellen DeGeneres addresses the 'hurtful' end of her talk show in new stand-up set
Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on how her talk show came to an end in her newest Netflix special, 'Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour.'
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Violent weekend in Sault Ste. Marie includes multiple shootings
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after multiple shootings in Sault Ste. Marie took place last weekend.
-
Police say Sault suspect slashed 45 tires, started garage fire
A 40-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with arson and mischief following several incidents beginning April 14.
-
GTA man charged in major drug bust in northwestern Ontario
A 22-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area is facing drug trafficking charges after police in northwestern Ontario seized $700,000 in drugs during raid.
Ottawa
-
Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.
An 11-year-old child has died after being struck by a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.
-
Israeli flag-raising ceremony in Ottawa will be private affair
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
-
6 Ottawa restaurants ranked among Canada's 100 best
Six Ottawa restaurants are on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants. The annual list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants was released Monday evening, with Montreal wine bar Mon Lapin named the top restaurant for the second straight year.
Toronto
-
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy license bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
-
GARDINER GRIDLOCK
GARDINER GRIDLOCK 'It's just been a nightmare': Gardiner restrictions are Toronto's traffic tipping point
In the first of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto examines the impact that the three-year cut to capacity on the downtown expressway is having on commuters – and their outcry.
-
'A significant increase:' Lice removal companies say they are seeing a surge in infestations
After nearly 15 years in business, Shawnda Walker said the past 12 months has been the busiest year yet for her North York head lice removal company.
Montreal
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
New modular ER opening at Lakeshore General Hospital
The Lakeshore General Hospital in Montreal's West Island announced it will be opening a temporary emergency room while major renovations get underway.
-
McGill University encampment: judge expected to deliver injunction decision Tuesday
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University have become 'occupiers' living in a fortified and barricaded mini-village, a lawyer for the Montreal school argued on Monday as he asked for an injunction to dismantle the more than two-week-old encampment on its downtown campus.
Atlantic
-
Arthur Irving, former president of Irving Oil, dead at 93
Arthur L. Irving, chairman emeritus and former president of Irving Oil, has died at the age of 93.
-
Famous girl group TLC cancels Moncton show after tour members, including lead singer, fall ill
TLC fans looking forward to their concert in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday will be disappointed to find out that the show has been cancelled due to illness.
-
A healthy lifestyle can mitigate genetic risk for early death by 62%, study suggests
Even if your genetics put you at greater risk for early death, a healthy lifestyle could help you significantly combat it, according to a new study.
Winnipeg
-
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in Winnipeg garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
-
'Never seen a fire move like this': Dry conditions cause significant spread of Manitoba wildfire
Fire crews are continuing to battle a significant blaze in Manitoba’s north that has prompted evacuations.
-
These three Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of Canada's best
A trio of Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Calgary
-
Teen stabbed behind northwest Calgary high school, rushed to hospital with serious arm injury
A teenage boy was stabbed late Monday afternoon near John G. Diefenbaker High School in Calgary's northwest.
-
Alberta to investigate police crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus protests
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
-
'We're expecting that this season will be pretty bad': Smoky summer on the horizon
It's hazy, it smells and it's a sign that another Alberta summer is on the horizon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to investigate police crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus protests
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will ask the province’s police watchdog to investigate how officers forcibly cleared out two pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.
-
Calls for more spending on Alberta health care following senior's 3-week stay in hospital hallway
A woman whose 81-year-old father recently spent three weeks receiving care in an Edmonton hospital hallway is joining the Alberta NDP to call for better care, including more health-care workers, and a south Edmonton hospital.
-
Wanted (desperately): Secondary scoring by Oilers forwards
Can a National Hockey League coach play his top forwards half the game?
Regina
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
-
Regina police investigating fatal collision on 7th Avenue
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid 7th Avenue between Retallack Street and Cameron Street as an investigation is underway.
-
'I was in shock': Sask. homeowner finds a porcupine stowaway in her garage
In a growing city it’s no surprise when suburban residents come across wild animals around their yards, but one Saskatoon homeowner in Kensington started poking around for answers when she spotted a quilled critter hanging out in her garage.
Saskatoon
-
'I was in shock': Sask. homeowner finds a porcupine stowaway in her garage
In a growing city it’s no surprise when suburban residents come across wild animals around their yards, but one Saskatoon homeowner in Kensington started poking around for answers when she spotted a quilled critter hanging out in her garage.
-
Looming fall election puts pressure on province to end dispute with teachers, professor says
The end of the school year and a looming fall election are putting additional pressure on the province to strike a deal with Saskatchewan teachers, according to two political scientists.
-
The driver of a dump truck in a serious crash on Circle Drive has died, police say
Saskatoon police say the driver of a dump truck heavily damaged in a crash on Circle Drive on Friday died in hospital.
Vancouver
-
'We'll look after you': Locals feeding, housing Fort Nelson evacuees
With thousands evacuating Fort Nelson due to a wildfire encroaching on the town, nearby communities are opening their doors to those who’ve had their lives turned upside down in a matter of moments.
-
Thieves caught on camera stealing pet chicken from North Vancouver backyard
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
-
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
-
Open burning bans coming to coastal B.C. as wildfire activity increases
Most open burning will be banned in coastal B.C. ahead of the May long weekend.
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.