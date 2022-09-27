Black Chevrolet Silverado possibly involved in hit-and-run in Collingwood: OPP
Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a pickup truck and skateboarder in Collingwood.
Provincial police say a man on a skateboard was struck on Monday around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Street and Third Street.
They say the truck, possibly a black Chevrolet Silverado, left the scene, heading east on Third Street.
The skateboarder was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police believe the truck will have damage to the passenger side fender and doors.
They ask anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.
