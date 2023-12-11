Big Wreck headlines Barrie's 2024 Downtown Countdown

Barrie's New Year's Eve party will once again take to the streets for the Downtown Countdown.

In its 25th season, the family-friendly event hosts Big Wreck as its feature rock band and Sonshine & Broccoli for the children.

"I look forward to ringing in 2024 at the downtown Barrie NYE countdown celebration. This event always delivers an incredible lineup of music, entertainment and activities that bring residents and visitors out to celebrate together," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

Since 1998, the Downtown Countdown has brought thousands to the downtown core to celebrate the arrival of the new year at Barrie City Hall.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

In addition to the musical performances, the Downtown Countdown celebration includes family skating, activities, roaming buskers, and two fireworks shows – the first following the children's show for the early revellers and the second at midnight.

Every year, Barrie invites local bands to submit a video for a chance to perform on the Downtown Countdown stage.

After reviewing the more than 50 submissions, local band The Faculty was chosen to perform at the 2024 countdown. The band performs a mix of classic rock, new rock, blues, funk, and pop.

Barrie Transit service will be free on New Year's Eve from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. Extended schedules can be found on MyRide.