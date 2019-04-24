Bell announced it’s expanding broadband wireless home internet access in Muskoka and Haliburton.

The service is currently available in Bracebridge, Dorset, Gravenhurst, Port Sandfield, and Windermere.

Bell will be expanding into areas like Bala, Baysville, Honey Harbour, Huntsville, Milford Bay, Brackenrig, Carnarvon, Dwight, and Minden.

“We’re pleased to extend Bell’s innovative Wireless Home Internet service to year-round and seasonal residents alike in Ontario’s cottage country, part of our extensive campaign to bring broadband Internet access to smaller towns and rural communities,” said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business in a release on Wednesday.