Bee swarm removed from south-end Barrie neighbourhood

When a cluster of bees took up residence in a tree in a south-end neighbourhood, the City of Barrie called the experts to relocate the swarm.

A beekeeping professional from Beamish Honey, clad in protective gear, helped safely remove the colony by locating the queen and using a bee smoker to calm the hive.

A beekeeper uses smoke to calm a bee swarm nestled in a tree in a south-end neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 31, 2023. (Source: City of Barrie)

A beekeeper shakes a tree to loosen a nest of bees nestled in a tree in a south-end neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 31, 2023. (Source: City of Barrie)

According to the City, the bees were settled into their new home at a farm.

A bee swarm is relocated from a tree in a south-end neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 31, 2023, to a farm. (Source: City of Barrie)

The City encourages residents not to disturb a bee nest and to contact Service Barrie if a nest is located on city property.

The City of Barrie is a designated Bee City.