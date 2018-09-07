Featured
Bayfield Street in Barrie closed for sewer leak repairs
Road crews close a section of Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont. to repair a sewer leak on Friday, September 7, 2018. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Motorists in Barrie have to avoid a busy section of Bayfield Street in the city's downtown.
Road crews have closed the road between Collier Street and Dunlop Street to repair a sewer leak.
The city says the road will likely remain closed until later Friday evening and drivers should find alternate routes.