

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Fire Marshall's office has wrapped up its investigation into an early morning fire which destroyed two homes in the community of Baxter.

The fire broke out at home on Murphy Road near County Road 10 shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have ruled out any suspicious or electrical causes for the fire.

They initially thought it started on the hydro meter outside of the house, before spreading to the neighbouring home.

They have since decided that's not the case, but do say the blaze was started outside, by accident.

“We’ve determined it’s an electrical fire, nothing is suspicious,” said Essa fire Chief Cynthia Ross-Tustin.

The occupants of both homes managed to escape.

No one was injured.

Officials say total damage is pegged at one about $1 million. Thankfully, both of the homes were insured.