At a small, but emotional ceremony this morning, soldiers and civilians gathered at CFB Borden to mark the 102nd anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War.



The ceremony was held next to the trenches that were used for training, more than a century ago.



“The first troops to train at Borden practised trench warfare right here, where we stand this morning,” said Base Commander Col. Andrew Atherton from the podium. “Many of them saw their very first action at the battle of Vimy Ridge.”



More than 10,000 Canadian soldiers died or were injured at Vimy Ridge.



“I think of the legacies lost. How many world leaders, how many scientists, how many great men would have come from those that were killed?” one soldier, Bob George, remarked at the ceremony.



A single soldier’s boot with three poppies was placed at the service.



“As Canadians, we know that the battle of Vimy Ridge was a turning point in the war for our nation,” said Atherton.



The old trenches at the base are open to the public and soldiers at the base today encouraged parents to visit them with their children.

