Barrie woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Clearview, three others hospitalized

Provincial police say a Barrie woman died in a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township late Monday afternoon that left three others with serious-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash involving a pickup truck and passenger vehicle happened around 4:40 p.m. between Richardson and Strongville Road.

They say the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 46-year-old Barrie woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 47-year-old Newmarket woman and a 48-year-old Scarborough woman, and the lone driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old Clearview Township man, were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police and technical collision reconstructionists are investigating what caused the deadly collision.

Investigators ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.