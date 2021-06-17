Advertisement
Barrie woman charged in March crash that killed a senior
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 8:53AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 17, 2021 12:02PM EDT
Police close Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. for a fatal pedestrian collision on Tues. March 16, 2021 (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police laid charges against a driver involved in a collision in March that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Barrie.
Barrie police said a man in his 80's was crossing the road at Duckworth Street and Bernick Drive when he was struck by a car on March 16.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
A 36-year-old Barrie woman is charged with careless driving causing death.
