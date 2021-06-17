BARRIE, ONT. -- Police laid charges against a driver involved in a collision in March that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Barrie.

Barrie police said a man in his 80's was crossing the road at Duckworth Street and Bernick Drive when he was struck by a car on March 16.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

A 36-year-old Barrie woman is charged with careless driving causing death.