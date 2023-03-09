Barrie wants to know how residents use city's parks

What do Barrie parks and outdoor spaces mean to you?

The City of Barrie wants to know how residents, sports groups, and local schools use Barrie’s parks and outdoor recreation facilities and what role they play in their day-to-day lives.

The feedback will help provide direction into the city’s Parkland Needs Assessment Report.

The Parkland Needs Assessment examines park space the city currently has and will identify the amount needed to support future growth of the community.

The report will be used as part of the planning for development and redevelopment of park spaces and outdoor facilities to accommodate population growth.

There will be three surveys—one for anyone who lives in Barrie, one for user groups like sports teams and organizations, and one for school boards—to get feedback on how people use Barrie parks and outdoor spaces.

The public survey asks about general demographics, as well as:

which Barrie parks do you visit regularly

what activities do you take part in at Barrie parks and sports fields

how park spaces in the city can be improved

your future priorities for parkland and trails

The public survey is open until March 24 and should take about 10-to-15 minutes to complete. .

The Parkland Needs Assessment will be complete by fall 2023.