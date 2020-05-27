BARRIE -- Barrie Transit is extending its free service to riders until July 2, with more safety measures in place.

Buses will run hourly from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The city is installing hand sanitizer dispensers on buses, providing PPE for drivers and encouraging passengers to wear face masks.

Barrie Transit has been offering free rides since March 20.