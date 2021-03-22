BARRIE, ONT. -- No one was injured when a fire broke out at a townhouse in Barrie Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Cheltenham Road just before seven.

When crews arrived, three occupants of the house had safely escaped outside.

Acting Platoon Chief Kent Johnston said the fire started in the basement. "[The] fire was contained to the basement with some smoke damage to the upper levels and the adjacent unit," he added.

The fire caused roughly $300,000 damage.

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.