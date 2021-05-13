BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie has taken its fight to stop recurring anti-lockdown protests on city property to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

In a release on Thursday, the city stated it issued a Notice of Application for an injunction to restrain the organizer from organizing, hosting and participating in any further gatherings on city property.

For weeks, the protests were held at Meridian Place, but when the city blocked entry, it moved across the street to Centennial Park.

This past Saturday, the protest took on a funfair atmosphere drawing in a larger crowd in the Sadlon Arena parking lot.

Mayor Jeff Lehman has been vocal about his frustration with the ongoing gatherings. "These individuals continue to blatantly disregard the law and public health orders, and their actions threaten our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to look at all options to hold the organizers accountable for their actions."

The protests bring hundreds of people together, many not wearing face masks or social distancing as per provincial requirements.

Barrie police have issued over 20 tickets and seven summons at the protests under the Reopening Ontario Act, which prohibits large gatherings.

The province announced Thursday, it was extending the stay-at-home order until at least June 2.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has jurisdiction over criminal, civil, and family cases, and is the largest superior trial court in Canada.