

CTV Barrie





A Special Constable with the Barrie Police has been suspended from duty without pay after he was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police.

Barrie Police say the Special Constable was off-duty when a homeowner reported to police the officer was seen removing currency from a residence during an open house.

The 30-year-old was charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

Chief Kimberley Greenwood said in the release in part, “We hold our members, both uniform and civilian, to the highest standards and accountability while on duty or off duty. These allegations have been investigated and are now before the court.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court at a future date.