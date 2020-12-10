BARRIE, ONT. -- The puck stops here for the Barrie Sharks competitive, youth and adult women's house league activities.

The spike in COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka prompted the Barrie Women's Hockey Association (BWHA) to stop the season until the end of the year, effective immediately.

"Based on the increased case numbers being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and a recent increase in the frequency of cases within our hockey setting, we believe the time has come to hit the pause button," BWHA president Rob Whitehead said.

The BWHA said it would refocus safety plans to ensure a safe hockey season, which it anticipates restarting in January.

Winter registration is also on hold for the time being.

"Suffice it to say, for now, that credits will be issued for the unfinished portion of our hockey programs," Whitehead stated.

Meanwhile, the Barrie Minor Hockey Association said it has no plans to pause its season at this time but would go ahead with its scheduled break in one week.