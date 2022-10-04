Barrie Salvation Army community meal program in jeopardy as food costs soar

The Barrie Salvation Army community meal program is in jeopardy as food costs soar.

According to the Bayside Mission branch, the number of people requiring a meal has tripled during the pandemic and continues to grow.

The mission's kitchen is feeding upwards of 19,000 people per month, with the cost of a meal estimated at $6.

"Food prices have increased drastically, which of course, makes a continuous strain on our budget," said Major Bruce Shirran, the executive director of the Barrie Bayside Mission Centre.

With costs of food showing no signs of slowing, the Salvation Army is weighing its options as it digs further into debt.

"The reality is that at some point, the meal will have to be modified or discontinued," said Major Shirran.

Without additional funding or community donations, the program could be cut to one meal per day or dismantled altogether.

Jeromy Gerrior has waited in line for his community meal since 2018.

He says he has watched the Salvation Army adapt to the growing lunch and dinner lines and leave no one with an empty stomach over the years.

"What do you do? You pay rent or get something to eat? Well, if it wasn't for this place [they would get neither]," said Gerrior.

The Barrie native acquired a bed at the Salvation Army shelter in June and has volunteered in the kitchen to give back.

"It's a job, but it doesn't feel like a job. I just want to help out," said Gerrior.

He is one of few volunteers and/or employees who help make the community meals continue.

The Salvation Army says it now produces upwards of 600 meals per day, and that number will likely grow during the winter months.