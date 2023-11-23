Barrie's south-end road expansion gains momentum with the aim to alleviate congestion

Construction on a road that is expected to improve traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end of Barrie is "progressing well," according to the City.

Crews are focused on underground infrastructure construction along the Bryne Drive South extension that will connect Caplan Avenue to the Harvey Road bridge.

The roadway will offer motorists an alternative route to Mapleview Drive and Essa Road.

The City anticipates water main construction to be completed early next month.

Access to all businesses along Bryne Drive remains open during construction.

The Bryne Drive project is split into a north and south segment, with the north extension (Harvie Road to Essa Road) expected to start in 2026, which will connect Bryne Drive entirely.

The City has said it anticipates the completion of the project by the end of 2027.