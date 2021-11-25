Barrie's RVH to receive millions for child and youth mental health program

BARRIE, ONT. -

A mental health program for children and youth in Simcoe County will receive more than a million dollars.

The County of Simcoe presented a $1.7 million cheque to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Child and Youth program on Thursday morning.

The Child and Youth program at the Barrie hospital has provided care for children up to age 18 who are experiencing a crisis due to mental health difficulties.

The funds are part of the County's 15-year, $45 million commitment to hospitals in the Simcoe County Hospital Alliance.