BARRIE, ONT. -- You may need to put on some extra layers to enjoy it, but patio season in Barrie could start as early as April 1.

On Monday, city councillors will consider moving up the downtown patio program's start date by about two weeks. City staff also recommend waiving the fees associated with setting up temporary patios.

Nine patios were set up last year as restaurants and cafes looked to expand capacity and offer diners safer options during the pandemic.

The city would require the patios to be packed up if the forecast calls for 10 cm of snow or more through Nov. 30.