Barrie's new garbage collection schedule kicks in next week

The future of Barrie's garbage delivery is a week away.

Beginning May 1, Emterra Environmental will take over garbage, organics and yard waste collection in the City of Barrie.

"The changes coming to curbside collection in Barrie reflect industry best-practices and will help increase waste diversion and advance our goals for a cleaner and more sustainable city," said Stephanie Mack, associate director of Waste Management and Environmental Sustainability.

"We're working hard to make the transition as smooth as possible for residents and ensure we continue to deliver exceptional customer service," Mack said.

To help residents prepare for the changes, city staff released a readiness checklist for May 1:

Check your collection schedule. Your collection day and week for garbage may change. Go online or call 705-726-4242. Be sure to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. The pickup times you are used to may change with the new collection routes.

Your collection day and week for garbage may change. Go online or call 705-726-4242. Be sure to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. The pickup times you are used to may change with the new collection routes. Place pet waste in your organics (green bin). This includes dog and cat waste, plant-based kitty litter and bedding for small animals. Pet waste must be placed in certified compostable bags.

This includes dog and cat waste, plant-based kitty litter and bedding for small animals. Pet waste must be placed in certified compostable bags. Place yard waste curbside Monday by 7 a.m. on your yard waste collection week (opposite your garbage week). It will be collected sometime before end of day Friday.

There will be no shifts to the collection schedule due to holidays, except Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Curbside collection will occur on all other holidays, including Victoria Day Monday, May 20 and there will be no shift in the collection schedule that week.

With the schedule changes, some properties will miss a garbage and/or an organics collection as part of the transition. The city has sent letters to affected properties with details on a special collection.

As part of a provincial regulation affecting all Ontario municipalities, starting in May, a not-for-profit organization called Circular Materials will be responsible for residential recycling collection in Barrie.

Circular Materials, on behalf of packaging material producers, will manage a separate contract with Emterra Environmental for residential recycling services. Residential recycling will still be collected weekly on the same day as organics and garbage, and the materials accepted will stay the same.

"We look forward to partnering with the City of Barrie to provide efficient and sustainable resource recovery services to its residents," says Paulina Leung, chief sustainability officer at Emterra Environmental.

"Together, we are supporting the transition to a circular economy that reduces waste and greenhouse gas emissions while boosting the local economy. We can't wait to join the community and help the city achieve its waste diversion goals," Leung said.

City staff encourages residents and businesses to visit go online for a complete list of changes coming to the curb in Barrie. These changes are also detailed in the 2024 Waste Collection Calendar, or residents can contact Service Barrie.