

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie's lifeguards are officially off-duty as of Saturday.

The city extended the lifeguard season by five days this summer at the cost of $7,000, but Friday marks the last day that Barrie beaches will be patrolled.

The city will no longer offer life vest rentals, prompting a warning from lifeguards for parents to be extra vigilant.

Young children should be within arms reach of an adult and supervised at all times.

Signs are posted at the beaches with instructions on what to do in the event of an emergency.

The city plans to review extending the lifeguard season next summer at both Centennial and Johnson's beaches until Labour Day.

The estimated cost would be about $30,000, which council will consider in the yearly business plan and budget.