BARRIE, ONT. -- A significant development that is considered one of the largest in Barrie's history took one step closer to becoming a reality during a virtual council meeting Monday evening.

SmartCentres, a company known for its big-box retailer buildings, plans to build a massive four-tower residential building on the empty lot at 51-75 Bradford Street and 20 Checkley Street, close to the city's waterfront and Allandale GO station.

The developer would build the city's tallest building to date, and on Monday, councillors gave the project initial approval.

The four-towers would stand 46, 39, 36 and 25 stories high and house 1,900 units with commercial space included.

Councillors requested to move the site plan application from the planning committee to city council for further discussion and approval.

Barrie council asked for more information regarding the development and inquired about potentially including a convention centre in the plans.

Council also discussed environmental protection of the nearby lands and electric charging stations.

The matter still needs to be ratified by council next week.