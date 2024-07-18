Barrie's IOOF Seniors Home ratifies two-year contract

Employees of Barrie's International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Seniors Home ratified a two-year collective agreement providing annual wage increases and benefits improvements.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of bargaining," says Ruth Ann Ferguson, CLAC representative. "We achieved increases to wages and benefits, as was our direction from the membership. It was clear that both parties came to the table to work on recruiting and retaining staff. The parties did this with wage increases, special adjustments, and benefits improvements."

The new Healthcare and Service Workers Union, CLAC Local 304 contract offers employees a 3.25 per cent wage increase each year of the agreement for all classifications.

In addition, it includes special adjustments of $2 per hour for RPNs and special adjustments for most other classifications.

Improvements were made to vision and dental benefits with a special provision for mental health paramedical coverage.

The 285 employees represented by CLAC Local 304 joined in 1987.

Deanne Dawkins, a long-time member, union steward, and bargaining committee member, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of this round of negotiations, highlighting the positive impact of the agreement.

"We reached an agreement that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team members, with significant gains to wages and benefits along with other process improvements that will have a positive impact," Dawkins said.