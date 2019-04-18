

As the city of Barrie’s population continues to grow, so do plans for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

“Clearly the fact that we’re full every day, at capacity, with patients who need us, we couldn’t begin to provide care to the patients that are coming in the future without an expansion at Georgian and a south campus in south Simcoe,” Janice Skot, President and CEO of RVH said.

Officials predict that by 2014 the population of Barrie will more than double.

“To keep pace with that growth, another building needs to be added to the north campus. Most of that expansion needs to happen within the next five years,” Skot said.

Technical experts came up with several options to meet the hospital’s expanding needs including a large, inpatient tower on the existing site.

The master plan outlining RVH’s need to expand will be submitted to the province for consideration.

Hospital staff wants to hear from the public regarding the future of RVH. A survey can be found here.