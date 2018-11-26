The City of Barrie’s first mayor, Willard Kinzie, passed away at the age of 99 in hospice care.

Kinzie was known as a gentleman, businessman, family man, and as an elected official, one of Barrie’s greatest visionaries.

He’s widely regarded as being instrumental in bringing big industry to the city of Barrie in the late 1950s and 1960s.

“I think his infectious enthusiasm and belief in the people of Barrie, and the community of Barrie as a location to grow business, will be one of his legacies,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Willard Kinzie played a major role in shaping the Barrie waterfront and never missed an opportunity to offer his advice to the current mayor.

“I’m proud to call Willard a mentor,” Lehman said.

Kinzie offered two words of advice to the newly elected mayor in 2010 that Lehman says he will never forget – be bold. “Those words have stuck with me ever since.”