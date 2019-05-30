

Raptors fever has taken over the region with several viewing parties where you can catch Game One of the NBA Finals.

Bring a lawn chair to watch the Raps in downtown Midland. There will be free popcorn and a large screen in the parking lot at 509 Bay Street starting at 9 p.m.

In York Region, the game will be broadcast outdoors at Riverwalk Commons in Newmarket and at the Silver City Newmarket Cinemas.

There will also be a screen set up at a Raptors outdoor party in Bolton at 30 Martha Street.

Collingwood will broadcast the game at the Historic Gayety Theatre at 161 Hurontario Street.

Galaxy Cinemas teamed up with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment to show the NBA Finals on 33 screens across Canada. Tickets are free with a limit of two per person per game and are only available in person. Tonight’s showing at the Galaxy Cinema in Barrie on Commerce Park has sold out.

And on Sunday for Game Two, the city of Barrie will air the game live on a large screen at Meridian Place downtown. The city says it has made a special exemption to the noise by-law in anticipation that the game could go later than 11 p.m.

Game One of the NBA Finals starts tonight at 9 p.m.