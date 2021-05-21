BARRIE, ONT. -- The future of Heritage Park is up for discussion as the City of Barrie plans to explore "innovative ideas to meet the needs of park users."

The city hopes to gather feedback from residents as it prepares a Master Plan for the 7.3-acre waterfront park on Barrie's north shore.

Residents can view the three concept designs during virtual public presentations on Thurs. May 27.

Additionally, the Zoom meeting will allow residents to provide their thoughts and opinions on the park designs.

"The city wishes to create a highly-valued public space while maintaining and elevating the natural environment," the city stated in a release.

The virtual information meetings will happen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 27.

More information on the public consultation and how to register for the Zoom meeting is available here.

The city says the final master plan will be presented in the fall.