Holding the title of Ms Canada United World, Barrie resident Andreia Pacheco is proving that no dream is too big to achieve.

"I never saw anyone with a physical disability, and my goal was to change that," said Pacheco.

At 41 years old, the Barrie woman has dominated the Canadian pageant scene, winning multiple titles along with Ms Barrie before securing the crown of Ms Canada United World.

"The whole purpose of starting in pageantry was to get to where I am today. I think that the empowerment was what I was really after and to make a standing impact and so people would remember me and break the glass ceiling, and pave the way for the next generation," said Pacheco.

Making way for change in a way, Pacheco says she dreamed of as a child. Pacheco was born with oko hero syndrome, although she refused to let her disability impact her life by holding a pageant title and the title of mom and entrepreneur.

"If I could talk to my younger self, I would tell her, don't give up. It's going to be really, really tough, and you are going to be alone for most of this, but you will find our tribe. You will have a son, and you will have a fulfilling and purposeful life," said Pacheco.

As Pacheco looks toward her next completion, her sights are set on securing the crown of Miss United World in Texas in September.

"I can do this, I know I can do this and if I can empower the next generation to reach into their goals and do the same," said Pacheco.