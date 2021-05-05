BARRIE, ONT. -- Four people will spend 24-hours in the four windows of the 705 Recovery Community Centre storefront in Barrie as the A 24-hour Window Raise-a-Thon for Recovery.

The event is to raise funds, and awareness, about their abstinence-based programming and solutions for addiction.

The interactive fundraiser allows donors to make someone in the window more comfortable by purchasing food, bathroom breaks, a quick walk or even an hour nap.

Alternatively, donors can choose to make someone's stay in the window more uncomfortable with choices like a pie in the face and making the participant beatbox.

The community centre operates solely on donations and sees up to 250 people each week in a physically distanced way and 150 people virtually.

The Raise-a-Thon for Recovery fundraiser kicks off on Sat. May 8, at 8 am.

To donate to the 24-hour Window Raise-a-Thon, click here.