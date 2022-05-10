Barrie program offers kids free transit and rec centre use all summer

This summer, the City of Barrie is offering free transit rides and recreational centre activities for kids 12 to 15 with its Licence 2 Ride program.

Interested riders can apply at the Allandale Recreation, East Bayfield or Peggy Hill Team Community centres. Each requires a parent or guardian's signature and one piece of identification.

The City hopes to encourage transit and rec centre use among students.

"The Licence 2 Ride program motivates young people in our community to participate in an active lifestyle by providing free access to recreation facilities, programming and transit services," said the manager of recreation and culture programs, Steve Lee-Young.

A voluntary 'Rider's Ed' orientation is offered to participants in the program to help them understand how to use transit services.

Once the program starts, participants can partake in free activities throughout the summer, including:

Select drop-in recreational programs, including open gym, public skating, and swimming

Access to the fitness centres at Allandale Recreation Centre, East Bayfield and Peggy Hill Team Community Centres (for those 13 and older)

Free rides on all Barrie transit routes

The program's 'licences' will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until June 30 or while quantities last.

The program runs until Sept. 5.