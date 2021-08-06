BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are alerting prospective renters of a scam involving a home in the city's south end.

Police say the suspect, Ryan Ying, is trying to lease out a property that is not his own.

The home is at 51 Stephanie Lane in Barrie’s Painswick South neighbourhood.

Police say multiple prospective renters have been asked to provide their personal information and a security deposit upfront.

If you've had contact with someone using the emails yingryan57@gmail.com or yingtrucks@gmail.com or phone number 705-990-2290, reach out to police to assist in their investigation.