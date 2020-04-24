BARRIE -- Heavily armed tactical officers flooded the downtown streets in Barrie on Friday morning.

Barrie Police officers executed three search warrants, two at private residences and one at the Night King Bar and Grill.

Coordinating the execution of the warrant downtown, officers smashed through the main windows of the establishment to get into the building.

Police have provided few details about the investigation, only to say several people are in custody, and there will be more details in the coming days.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, and the investigation was isolated.

Dunlop, Bayfield and Maple streets were closed for a short time for the investigation.