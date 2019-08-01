

An illegal cannabis dispensary was shut down following an early morning police raid in Barrie on Wednesday.

The store is located at 153 Dunlop Street near Simcoe Street in the downtown.

Police seized $24,730 worth of cannabis and cannabis-related products, along with $4,333 in cash and electronics related to the illegal business.

Two store employees were arrested and face multiple charges under the cannabis act.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

This is the first illegal cannabis dispensary to be closed since legalization by the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team in the City of Barrie.