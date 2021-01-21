Advertisement
Barrie police share photos of hit and run suspect
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 4:34PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 22, 2021 4:11PM EST
The suspect in a hit and run on Essa Road in Barrie, Ont. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 (Barrie Police)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police have released surveillance images of the suspect in a hit and run crash that sent a woman to hospital.
The collision on Essa Road near Anne Street Thursday afternoon left a 26-year-old woman trapped inside her vehicle. Once freed, she was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where she remains in serious condition.
Police say the other driver ran away from the scene. Investigators hope the suspect's distinctive black and white shoes may help identify him.
The traffic unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
