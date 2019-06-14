

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are searching for a man accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Friday morning.

Police say the suspect went into the St. Vincent Street store just before 2 a.m. armed with a gun and demanded the clerk open the cash register.

Police allege the accused took money and cigarettes and ran from the store towards Duckworth Street.

The employee was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a black man about six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a design on the front, a black hoodie, black pants with a zipper or chain on the left pocket and a black bandana with white patterning covering his face. He also wore black shoes and a white glove on only his left hand.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.