Five people are in custody facing a slew of charges related to trafficking fentanyl and heroin after a raid on a home in central Barrie on Thursday.

A heavy police presence remains at the house on Peel Street in connection to the bust while officers continue their investigation.

Sgt. Bill Grant with the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit says one man was arrested in his car outside the home while 2 men and 2 women were arrested inside the home.

Const. Grant says they conducted a search in the same unit at the two-unit house last year.

Police say the occupants of the other unit attached to the home are not involved in the investigation.

We will have more details as they become available.