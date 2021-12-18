Barrie police investigating Saturday break and enter
Barrie police cruiser on Sat., Feb. 6, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Police in Barrie say they are investigating a break and enter at a home in the city's downtown core.
According to police, it happened between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near Blake Street and Collier Street.
While not much is known, police say the suspect is believed to have run north on Dundonald Street towards Queen Street.
Police are asking anyone with information, including video footage, to contact 705-725-7025, ext. 2549.