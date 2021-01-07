BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are investigating an overnight break-in at St. Onge Recreation, a power sports dealership near Highway 400.

Police say a white man, 30 to 40 years old with a medium build and brown hair, forced his way into two locked storage containers, taking two boxes believed to contain parts for an ATV around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect drove a white F150 truck with distinct amber lights on the front grill.

Police hope to identify the suspect and truck and urge anyone with information to contact the Barrie Police Service.